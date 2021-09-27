My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

A Bird in the Hand

by

During the research for my last Etsomnia, I came across the fine fellow above by Roman Metal Works, and I just lost my mind! What ingenious designs! I’m a huge fan of minimalism, and the clever way this husband-and-wife team incorporate just enough details of each of their birds to make them identifiable is really inspiring. Their love for birds and nature really comes through.

“I have enjoyed birdwatching for over 20 years and had a love for photography since i was about 12 years old and received my first camera as a gift. It was only a little 110 but it started a hobby that i’ve never been able to put down!! I’ve learned a lot about photography and graduated to some much nicer cameras since then lol My husband has been in the metal working business for over 30 years. He designed, cut and painted our first Great horned owl for me as a gift for me and that’s how Roman Metal Works began.”

– About Ronan Metal Works

What a wonderful origin story! I’m especially in love with the fact that the yard sculptures are true to scale. And those glorious pops of color are so cleverly used.

You can see more of Roman Metal Works’s beautiful creations on Instagram and you can purchase them on Etsy.

4 thoughts on “A Bird in the Hand

  1. dawnkinster
    September 27, 2021 at 7:56 am

    These are amazing. The red winged blackbird singing is perfect!

  2. janhaltn
    September 27, 2021 at 8:25 am

    Where I live today, for some unknown reason there are almost zero song birds. The large Owl and Hawk there were around my house are not here this year. Today’s post is very good. I enjoyed all of them. Hal

  3. bcparkison
    September 27, 2021 at 8:35 am

    Oh I did find a chickadee..Could I …will I …maybe.

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 27, 2021 at 3:03 pm

    These are fabulous. I find I am drawn to either the very simple one (the chickadee with the rusty textured surface) or the very bling (rainbow sparkles!). I guess I am an extremist!

