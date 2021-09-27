A Bird in the Hand

During the research for my last Etsomnia, I came across the fine fellow above by Roman Metal Works, and I just lost my mind! What ingenious designs! I’m a huge fan of minimalism, and the clever way this husband-and-wife team incorporate just enough details of each of their birds to make them identifiable is really inspiring. Their love for birds and nature really comes through.

“I have enjoyed birdwatching for over 20 years and had a love for photography since i was about 12 years old and received my first camera as a gift. It was only a little 110 but it started a hobby that i’ve never been able to put down!! I’ve learned a lot about photography and graduated to some much nicer cameras since then lol My husband has been in the metal working business for over 30 years. He designed, cut and painted our first Great horned owl for me as a gift for me and that’s how Roman Metal Works began.” – About Ronan Metal Works

What a wonderful origin story! I’m especially in love with the fact that the yard sculptures are true to scale. And those glorious pops of color are so cleverly used.

You can see more of Roman Metal Works’s beautiful creations on Instagram and you can purchase them on Etsy.