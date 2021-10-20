My OBT

The New Heirlooms

Antlers and Evergreens

I first came across the lovely folks at Antlers and Evergreens during research for my recent Halloween decor Etsomnia™ post. I bookmarked their Etsy shop and made a note to take a closer look when I had time. Am I ever glad I did! In case you don’t recall (or didn’t see the earlier post), Antlers and Evergreens make decals to turn your ho-hum ceramics, glassware, and even oven-safe dishes fabulous! The decals come in many styles, but it’s the retro designs that most turn my head. I love the idea that you can take something you bought at Walmart (that’s right, Hal, I see you) and turn it into something that looks like it was handed down by your mother (or grandmother). They’re very budget-friendly, too! I will certainly be buying and trying some of these glorious, whimsical designs on my own kitchen wares!

You can peruse the AntlersAndEvergreens shop on Etsy and you can follow them on Instagram.

  1. janhaltn
    October 20, 2021 at 7:52 am

    I like all of them. Couple of really interesting designs. Hal

  2. lois
    October 20, 2021 at 8:10 am

    I love these! My favorite, though, is the woman on the mug–so very 50’s!

  3. bcparkison
    October 20, 2021 at 8:43 am

    You know I’m not into Halloween but cats are always in. I hope they are easier to apply than I’m thinking they are.

