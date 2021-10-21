Repost: Etsomnia™ Volume XIII: Fancy Dress Party!

et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. the surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered in one’s sleep.

10/23/14: It’s nearly the end of October, and so this week’s edition of Etsomnia™ is dedicated to Halloween and to costumes. To the large and small, gorgeous, gory, and god-awful. Buried among the endless offerings of Frozen crap, steampunk junk, and pretentious caballero getups (seriously, what is with all the caballero costumes?) were some fairly special items I hope you enjoy.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!