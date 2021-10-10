My OBT

Repost: The Art of the Lollipop

Shinri Tezuka

8/3/16: The Japanese have a name for everything! Amezaiku is the ancient Japanese art of realistic animal lollipops. Yep, that’s a thing, and they’re glorious!

One of the acknowledged (living) masters of the art is 26-year-old Shinri Tezuka, owner of the Ameshin confectionery in Japan. Thanks to an English version of his website, I learned that the stunning sweets are created by heating candy to around 90° C (194° F). The heated candy is then quickly worked into shape, typically using only the artist’s bare hands and traditional Japanese scissors. The art form is believed to have been brought over to Japan from China in the 8th century. The beautiful confections could be purchased on the street and were then offered at temples or given as gifts, traditions which continue today. Tezuka has added some artistic details in food coloring to make his creations even more realistic than his predecessors’. Take a look!

You can follow Shinri Tezuka and Ame-Shin on the website and on Instagram.

All images property of Shinri Tezuka.

  1. janhaltn
    October 10, 2021 at 8:12 am

    I would not want to eat any of them because they are so beautiful. But they would be hard to keep just sitting out. I would love to watch how it is done. Seems they are going to be in Spain. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    October 10, 2021 at 11:13 am

    Again..you never know where art will take you. Wonder if they melt if left out in open air.

