Repost: Best Covers

palmierogioielli

Palmiero Jewelry Design

5/21/17: These are the fascinating fine-art reproductions by Palmiero Jewelry Design. Carlo Palmiero  and his designers have created a remarkable line of jewels that pay homage to the great masters of art. The super-high-end jewelry line is called the Art Collection, and it lives up to its grand aspirations. The pieces are nothing short of magnificent.

Palmiero also makes exquisite pieces not based upon famous paintings, which I couldn’t resist sprinkling among the art reproductions below. A large portion of my fictional bucket of money will hereafter be dedicated to the glorious bijoux by these very talented artists.

Go take a look at the Palmiero website, if you dare. If you decide to check the prices, though, I recommend you keep smelling salts handy.

All image property of Palmiero Jewelry Design.

Gaugin
Munch
Van Gogh
Picasso
Monet
Kandinsky
Gaugin
Kandinsky
Monet
Kandinsky
Van Gogh
Kandinsky
Kandinsky
Monet
Picasso

  1. bcparkison
    October 9, 2021 at 9:19 am

    Oh my..they must take forever to create.

