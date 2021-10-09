Repost: Best Covers

5/21/17: These are the fascinating fine-art reproductions by Palmiero Jewelry Design. Carlo Palmiero and his designers have created a remarkable line of jewels that pay homage to the great masters of art. The super-high-end jewelry line is called the Art Collection, and it lives up to its grand aspirations. The pieces are nothing short of magnificent.

Palmiero also makes exquisite pieces not based upon famous paintings, which I couldn’t resist sprinkling among the art reproductions below. A large portion of my fictional bucket of money will hereafter be dedicated to the glorious bijoux by these very talented artists.

Go take a look at the Palmiero website, if you dare. If you decide to check the prices, though, I recommend you keep smelling salts handy.

All image property of Palmiero Jewelry Design.

Gaugin Munch Van Gogh Picasso Monet Kandinsky Gaugin Kandinsky Monet Kandinsky Van Gogh Kandinsky Kandinsky Monet Picasso