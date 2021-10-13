Halloween Mood

I know that Saint-Saëns’s Carnival of the Animals – Aquarium isn’t strictly a Halloween-related piece of music, but it always feels a little spooky – in the best way – to me. The first video below is an absolutely stunning version performed by the Kanneh-Mason family.

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason was the winner of the 2015 BBC Young Musician Competition, but he really shot into the public eye (as a teenager!) after performing at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Since 2017, Sheku has been playing every summer at the BBC Proms, sometimes with his pianist sister Isata. The Royal family gave him a Matteo Goffriller cello from 1700, which is on indefinite loan to the young musician. How’s that for a ringing endorsement?

Starting in the spring of 2020, Sheku and his phenomenally-talented siblings began offering weekly live music streams from their family home in Nottingham.

You can learn more about Sheku Kanneh-Mason on his website, and you can follow him on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.