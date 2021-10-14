Let’s Dance!

No Etsomnia today. We’re headed out of town to visit family, so the next few posts will be short but sweet!
I am a big fan of cleverly-edited compliation videos, especially dance compliations. Having spent thousands of hours editing videos myself, I have a deep appreciation for a well-crafted mashup. Today, we’re looking at some wonderful, fun video compilations by YouTube users. I see you, editors! Well done!
October 14, 2021 at 7:04 am
Can I give it ten stars? I knew some of the dancers and some of the movies. I enjoyed all of them. Made me want to get up and dance. Great way to start the morning. Hal
October 14, 2021 at 9:13 am
I think you just did give it 10 stars!
