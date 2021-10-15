My OBT

Repost: Bead Weaver

2/10/18: It’s hard to believe, but accomplished jewelry artist Olesya Bryutova is only 31 years old! A third-generation artist, she grew up surrounded by paintings and sculpture. Although the young Siberian was forced to take a day job, not even that could stem her creativity. Initially inspired by well-known beader Guzel Bakeeva, Bryutova decided to start making her own jewelry designs, and her results are nothing short of amazing.

Not surprisingly, her complex bead weaving efforts have won her some acclaim. With her fondness for dragons and drama, I’m sure Bryutova will be winning competitions for years to come. And with any luck, she’ll be able to quit the day job and focus all her attention on creating magnificent pieces like the ones here.

Check out all of Bryutova’s imaginative designs on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.

All images property of Olesya Bryutova.

3 thoughts on “Repost: Bead Weaver

  1. janhaltn
    October 15, 2021 at 7:36 am

    Guess you have to be a female to like them. Super happy that I don’t have to wear any of them. NO, they were beautiful. Wonderful art, just for me. — Hal

  2. bcparkison
    October 15, 2021 at 7:59 am

    A lot of work and very creative

  3. lois
    October 15, 2021 at 8:39 am

    Talk about a statement piece! These are beautiful.

