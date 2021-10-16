My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: November-Through-OktoberFest

by Leave a comment

Engel Marie Meier, Schaumburg, 2011. ©Eric Schuett

6/16/15: In rural parts of Germany and Alsace, there are still small pockets of peasant women who keep to the traditional dress with which they were raised. German photographer Eric Schuett hunts down these woman and takes their portraits. I find them utterly fascinating.

Okay, no, they don’t look too happy. But while it doesn’t seem to give them much joy, you have to respect them for their commitment. It’s a bit sad to imagine this generation dying out with no replacement in sight. (Or maybe they’re bummed because when you search Amazon for “traditional German dress,” this is what comes up.) I’m being a jerk. I know. But if they didn’t so strongly resemble well-known actors in drag, I would have a much easier time being an adult about this. (Here’s a fun game: Can you spot Bob Hoskins, Sir Michael Gambon, and Tom Wilkinson?)

Schuett has actually gone through quite a bit of research to find them, and by all accounts, he’s quite kind to them. It truly does seem to be a labor of love, no matter what their faces say.

“Since he began the project, many of the women Schuett encountered have passed away. It’s not nostalgia for days past but a reverence for the women themselves that motivates the photographer to continue to tell their stories. Life for women could be difficult in more traditional times, and he strives not to romanticize but simply to remember and to record their histories. For the most part, he concludes, they were no different than anyone else, save for an aura of contentment that surrounded their homes. Their lives, he suggests, seemed well-lived.” –FeatureShoot.com

At any rate, I find these dour portraits very satisfying. What do you think?

You can follow Erik Schuett on his website.

Emma Krahl, Lusatia, 2010

Emma Krahl, Lusatia, 2010. ©Eric Schuett

Anna Schaefer, Schaumburg, 2010. ©Eric Schuett

Anna Schaefer, Schaumburg, 2010. ©Eric Schuett

Agnes Schuster, Katolische Lausitz ©Eric Schuett

Agnes Schuster, Katolische Lausitz ©Eric Schuett

Gertrude Lesch, Hesse, 2014. ©Eric Schuett

Gertrude Lesch, Hesse, 2014. ©Eric Schuett

Anna Pawelczyk, Schaumburg, 2010. ©Eric Schuett

Anna Pawelczyk, Schaumburg, 2010. ©Eric Schuett

Maria Drummer, Franken, 2012. ©Eric Schuett

Maria Drummer, Franken, 2012. ©Eric Schuett

Anna Katharina Haber, Hesse, 2014. ©Eric Schuett

Anna Katharina Haber, Hesse, 2014. ©Eric Schuett

Anna Katharina Suessmann in mourning garb, Hesse, 2011. ©Eric Schuett

Anna Katharina Suessmann in mourning garb, Hesse, 2011. ©Eric Schuett

Marie Meier - Schamburger Land. ©Eric Schuett

Marie Meier – Schamburger Land. ©Eric Schuett

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.