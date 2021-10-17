My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Bending Gravity

2/6/15:Bubinga is a boutique studio established in 1985 by Ishay Boltanski in the beautiful slops of Jerusalem mountains.” I assume he meant to write “slopes,”  but I cannot resist a typo. I’m kind of a jerk that way.

Not to be confused with Bazinga, Bubinga Wood Design sells gloriously weird and compelling hand-made furniture and bath furnishings that seem to defy gravity. How some of these things stand up is beyond me. Their one-of-a-kind executive desks are especially magnificent, though the bathtubs did me in, too. How warm and luxurious does a wooden bathtub sound?

Designer Ishay Boltanski is from Modiin, Israel, where he finds many of the exotic woods he works in. If I ever hit it big and need an executive desk (or an executive bathtub), I know who I’m calling!

You can see more of Bubinga Wood Design’s wonderful designs on Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Repost: Bending Gravity

  1. janhaltn
    October 17, 2021 at 8:04 am

    WOW those are beautiful. A lot of work went into making them. I may or may not be moving in the next couple of months. That also means that I might be putting almost everything in storage and moving back into RV living again. But, I would love any one of them in my house. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    October 17, 2021 at 9:17 am

    Beautiful work….I have had you on my mind this morning. My #3 son is stuck at JFK. Been there all night ,,something went haywire with his “test” and so he missed his plane…now waiting for next flight to Trinadad.

