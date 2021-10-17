Repost: Bending Gravity

2/6/15: “Bubinga is a boutique studio established in 1985 by Ishay Boltanski in the beautiful slops of Jerusalem mountains.” I assume he meant to write “slopes,” but I cannot resist a typo. I’m kind of a jerk that way.

Not to be confused with Bazinga, Bubinga Wood Design sells gloriously weird and compelling hand-made furniture and bath furnishings that seem to defy gravity. How some of these things stand up is beyond me. Their one-of-a-kind executive desks are especially magnificent, though the bathtubs did me in, too. How warm and luxurious does a wooden bathtub sound?

Designer Ishay Boltanski is from Modiin, Israel, where he finds many of the exotic woods he works in. If I ever hit it big and need an executive desk (or an executive bathtub), I know who I’m calling!

You can see more of Bubinga Wood Design’s wonderful designs on Facebook.