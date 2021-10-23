My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Somebody We Used to Know

by 2 Comments

body9/3/16: Emma Hack, today’s featured artist, specializes in body art and makeup. She does an amazing job of choosing scenes and designs into which to blend. Much like one of my first posts, Wallflower, the subjects are painted to match the bold wallpaper against which they stand. In those earlier photos, the artist – who was also the model – seemed like she was trying to disappear into the background. Hack, however, definitely feels very present in her work, even though she herself doesn’t appear in her photos.

Sometimes, her models are the main event, sometimes, they merge with the background, but they are always cleverly, creatively, joyfully there. The series I want to show you is called “Wallpaper” and features papers by the famous wallpaper designer Florence Broadhurst. Broadhurst’s work is so lush and gorgeous, it really deserves its own post, but Hack got my attention first.

And whether you realize it or not, you know Hack’s work. She is known the world over for her painting of the singers in Gotye’s impossibly well-known music video for “Somebody I Used to Know.” What a talented artist!

All images property of Emma Hack.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Repost: Somebody We Used to Know

Leave a comment

  2. janhaltn
    October 23, 2021 at 9:05 am

    I have no idea how she is able to do what she does. Happy to see the parakeets in them. I have two in my house. This one is going to hang around in my head all day. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.