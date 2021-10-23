Repost: Somebody We Used to Know

9/3/16: Emma Hack, today’s featured artist, specializes in body art and makeup. She does an amazing job of choosing scenes and designs into which to blend. Much like one of my first posts, Wallflower, the subjects are painted to match the bold wallpaper against which they stand. In those earlier photos, the artist – who was also the model – seemed like she was trying to disappear into the background. Hack, however, definitely feels very present in her work, even though she herself doesn’t appear in her photos.

Sometimes, her models are the main event, sometimes, they merge with the background, but they are always cleverly, creatively, joyfully there. The series I want to show you is called “Wallpaper” and features papers by the famous wallpaper designer Florence Broadhurst. Broadhurst’s work is so lush and gorgeous, it really deserves its own post, but Hack got my attention first.

And whether you realize it or not, you know Hack’s work. She is known the world over for her painting of the singers in Gotye’s impossibly well-known music video for “Somebody I Used to Know.” What a talented artist!

All images property of Emma Hack.