Today, I’m sharing a sweet animated short called Welcome to O’Town. It’s a story with which every struggling artist (and everyone who’s new in town) can relate. In contrast to many of the struggling-artist-makes-good videos out there, the message isn’t that if you just hang in there, you’ll make it big someday. Instead, it’s that everything is better when you let people (in this case, bears) in. A very solid lesson. Though only with animated bears, not real ones. They’re face eating monsters. (That was for you, Millermin!) But I digress.

Welcome to O’Town was conceived and animated by artist Euni Cho who made the film as her senior thesis at Sheridan College in Canada. The film features a soundtrack by Hem, who also created a gorgeous song I play often called Half Acre. I’ve posted it below the animation because I love any excuse to listen to this lovely piece!

Euni Cho doesn’t seem to have a website yet, though I will keep an eye out for her. In the meantime, you can follow the lovely Hem on their website and on Facebook and YouTube.