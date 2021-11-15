Trying My Best

This is for someone I love with all my heart. I know you’re doing your best. Please hang on. Better days are ahead.

“I hope one day to come back to this song and not relate to it anymore and just seeing it as a touching song about a miserable lifetime I once had.” – Commenter on YouTube

Like so many musicians, Kansas City-based musician Anson Seabra was struggling in his career and struggling with depression. After taking a songwriting classes and Berkleee College of Music, he began recording and posting songs on TicToc. His first single, Welcome To Wonderland, quietly gained momentum between 2018 and 2020 as listeners latched onto his vulnerability and raw talent. Eventually, his songs garnered a mind-blowing 85 million streams on Spotify, launching Seabra’s singer/songwriter career through social media platforms. After a number of other successful singles, Seabra released his first album, Songs I Wrote In My Bedroom.

“When I’m creating, I go off into my own head, write whatever I see, and try to translate it for everyone to understand in songs. I know most people don’t really feel seen for who they are. I hope my music can help them feel seen and, ultimately, like they’re not alone.”

Seabra’s internet success turned into real fame, and his music has been featured on Grey’s Anatomy and made it to Billboard’s Top TV Songs charts. He now has in excess of 4.9 million listeners on Spotify, and his lovely, heartbreaking music is comforting and speaking to listeners across the globe.

“I hope what I’m doing makes you feel good. I’m just a guy who’s trying to be honest with himself and wants to help other people. That’s why I make music.”

Every song he sings feels like it goes straight through me. If he’s not singing about something that’s happening in my life right now, it’s reminding me of the pain I felt at an earlier time in my life. What amazing courage and exceptional talent this young man has. He continues to struggle with genuine personal pain, but he is generous enough to share it because it helps fellow sufferers understand they’re not alone. Blessings on him and all his listeners.

You can follow the sensitive and talented Anson Seabra on his website and on Instagram and YouTube.