My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Tiny House Giant Journey

by 1 Comment

6/5/16: Jenna and Guillaume are in love, and also in love with travel. Unhappy with their careers, their debt, and their stationary life, these two appealing young people (and their equally-appealing dog, Salies) built themselves a portable tiny house, quit their jobs (Salies didn’t actually have a job), left behind most of their possessions, and have been wandering the world in the portable tiny house which they designed themselves. Their blog, Tiny House Giant Journey, chronicles their happy, happy trails. For two people forever in search of parking, they seem very positive.

Their adventures have taken them from Manhattan to the Florida Keys to Nova Scotia, all the way to Alaska, visiting more than thirty U.S. States and five Canadian Provinces, all the while braving the elements, unknown territories, Ninja Moose, and even Canadian border guards.

“Do you have any guns?”
“No.”
“Are you planning on moving into Canada?”
“No, we will be leaving October 5th, via a ferry from Yarmouth to Maine.”
(Beat)
“And, you have no guns?”
“No, no guns.”
“Hmmmm. This (re: tiny house) is very unusual. Please pull over.”

Tiny house notwithstanding, these intrepid souls have endured all manner of homeowner-related indignities including lock outs and threats of eviction, but also flats and breakdowns, issues most people don’t experience with their homes. I hope you enjoy their travels as much as I have (and as much as they seem to)!

All images the property of Tiny House Giant Journey.

tiny 1

Alaska

Alaska

Arctic Circle

Arctic Circle

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia

New Brunswick

New Brunswick

Canadian Border

Canadian Border

Financial District, New Yorki City

Financial District, New Yorki City

Central Park, New York City

Central Park, New York City

Canada

Canada

Florida

Florida

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Repost: Tiny House Giant Journey

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    November 14, 2021 at 8:17 am

    Sad to say they broke up. I followed them to the end. The last I knew she was still living in their tiny home and he drove off onto the sunset. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.