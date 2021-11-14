Repost: Tiny House Giant Journey

6/5/16: Jenna and Guillaume are in love, and also in love with travel. Unhappy with their careers, their debt, and their stationary life, these two appealing young people (and their equally-appealing dog, Salies) built themselves a portable tiny house, quit their jobs (Salies didn’t actually have a job), left behind most of their possessions, and have been wandering the world in the portable tiny house which they designed themselves. Their blog, Tiny House Giant Journey, chronicles their happy, happy trails. For two people forever in search of parking, they seem very positive.

Their adventures have taken them from Manhattan to the Florida Keys to Nova Scotia, all the way to Alaska, visiting more than thirty U.S. States and five Canadian Provinces, all the while braving the elements, unknown territories, Ninja Moose, and even Canadian border guards.

“Do you have any guns?”

“No.”

“Are you planning on moving into Canada?”

“No, we will be leaving October 5th, via a ferry from Yarmouth to Maine.”

(Beat)

“And, you have no guns?”

“No, no guns.”

“Hmmmm. This (re: tiny house) is very unusual. Please pull over.”

Tiny house notwithstanding, these intrepid souls have endured all manner of homeowner-related indignities including lock outs and threats of eviction, but also flats and breakdowns, issues most people don’t experience with their homes. I hope you enjoy their travels as much as I have (and as much as they seem to)!

All images the property of Tiny House Giant Journey.