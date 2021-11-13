My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: The Marble Man

by 9 Comments

eddie 0

Eddie Seese

6/21/17: West Virginia glass artist Eddie Seese is an absolute marble master. His diminutive works are some of the most collectible on the art marble scene, which is a real thing that I did not make up. Seese’s glass art may be small, but the pieces still manage to make a huge impact. Known among his contemporaries as “the color man,” he uses expertly balanced color combinations to create truly memorable marbles.

After looking at hundreds of close-up photos of his work, I actually had to walk away because the complexity and sheer quantity of his glass marbles was making my head spin. Or maybe I was just getting over-excited at the realization that Seese’s work was both affordable and small enough to fit in our micro apartment…

Incredibly, this darling of the marble world doesn’t seem to have a working website. However, you can see and purchase a pretty good cross-section of his work here. UPDATE: He how has an Instagram!

Though I try hard to attribute all photos on the blog, today, that’s impossible. I ended up taking these pictures from around the internet. There doesn’t seem to be any way to tell who owns them (but it’s definitely not me). I’m sure at least some of them belong to Eddie Seese, so let’s go with that.

(Via)

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “Repost: The Marble Man

Leave a comment

  1. swallowridge2
    November 13, 2021 at 7:35 am

    I see that he now creates glass candy canes, just in time for the tree trimming season!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. isaiah46ministries
    November 13, 2021 at 7:52 am

    What colors! I can’t imagine the time it takes, Extraordinarily beautiful. Thank you for posting them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    November 13, 2021 at 8:17 am

    I can’t find the words to describe what I am thinking when seeing these wonders. I also wonder how he does it. They are a little too much for me. I would like to see one live so I knew what their true size was – Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.