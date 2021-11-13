Repost: The Marble Man

6/21/17: West Virginia glass artist Eddie Seese is an absolute marble master. His diminutive works are some of the most collectible on the art marble scene, which is a real thing that I did not make up. Seese’s glass art may be small, but the pieces still manage to make a huge impact. Known among his contemporaries as “the color man,” he uses expertly balanced color combinations to create truly memorable marbles.

After looking at hundreds of close-up photos of his work, I actually had to walk away because the complexity and sheer quantity of his glass marbles was making my head spin. Or maybe I was just getting over-excited at the realization that Seese’s work was both affordable and small enough to fit in our micro apartment…

Incredibly, this darling of the marble world doesn’t seem to have a working website. However, you can see and purchase a pretty good cross-section of his work here. UPDATE: He how has an Instagram!

Though I try hard to attribute all photos on the blog, today, that’s impossible. I ended up taking these pictures from around the internet. There doesn’t seem to be any way to tell who owns them (but it’s definitely not me). I’m sure at least some of them belong to Eddie Seese, so let’s go with that.

