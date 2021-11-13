Repost: These Foolish Things

11/25/15: Cold weather always makes me feel like Nat King Cole, and up-and-comer Eryn Allen Kane’s cover of “These Foolish Things” is just the thing.
A Prince discovery, she appeared on his single “Baltimore.” She’s also collaborated with Chance the Rapper and a few others, but I like her treatment of the standards best of all.
So curl up and give the girl a listen. And will somebody please get me a hot chocolate?
November 13, 2021 at 7:41 am
Very nice. I have been binge watching Amazing Mrs. Maisel and allowing the standards and other 1950-early 1960s music wash over me. I’ll add her to my playlist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 13, 2021 at 10:02 am
Mrs. Maisel is amazing. Fun fact: they shot the scenes of Suzie’s family house at the end of our block!
LikeLike