Repost: These Foolish Things

11/25/15: Cold weather always makes me feel like Nat King Cole, and up-and-comer Eryn Allen Kane’s cover of “These Foolish Things” is just the thing.

A Prince discovery, she appeared on his single “Baltimore.” She’s also collaborated with Chance the Rapper and a few others, but I like her treatment of the standards best of all.

So curl up and give the girl a listen. And will somebody please get me a hot chocolate?