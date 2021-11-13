My OBT

Repost: These Foolish Things

Eryn Allen Kane

11/25/15: Cold weather always makes me feel like Nat King Cole, and up-and-comer Eryn Allen Kane’s cover of “These Foolish Things” is just the thing.

A Prince discovery, she appeared on his single “Baltimore.” She’s also collaborated with Chance the Rapper and a few others, but I like her treatment of the standards best of all.

So curl up and give the girl a listen. And will somebody please get me a hot chocolate?

  1. swallowridge2
    November 13, 2021 at 7:41 am

    Very nice. I have been binge watching Amazing Mrs. Maisel and allowing the standards and other 1950-early 1960s music wash over me. I’ll add her to my playlist.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

