Fashion Dragons

Dorota Kaszczyszyn

Today, we are looking at the gorgeous, unexpected fantasy jewelry made by Polish artist Dorota Kaszcyszyn, AKA VanillamaArt. The artist is entirely self-taught, and works with polymer clay, paint, and crystals to create beautiful, fanciful creatures. Her favorites are dragons, owls, and hedgehogs, though she explores other animals as well.

“I create impulsively when I am inspired and the main source of inspiration for me are the shapes and colors of nature, especially animals, and a rich fantasy world with its legends and mythical creatures. I create when I’m inspired, which is sometimes just an impulse, often without a project in mind. The technique that I use most often is sculpting. I love to carve tiny details in my works. The main source of inspiration for me is the shapes and colors of nature, especially the world of animals. But there are also fantasy worlds, legends, fairytales, fantastic creatures, etc.”

You can follow Dorota Kaszcyszyn on EtsyInstagramFacebookVanillamaart.comYouTube, and Twitter.

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 12, 2021 at 7:29 am

    Teenage me would have loved all of these pieces, especially the dragons. Middle aged me loves the chameleon earrings.

