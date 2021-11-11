Etsomnia™ 327: TBT

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Do you remember the early days of Facebook (when it was still fun)? Everyone used to do something called Throwback Thursday. For those of you who don’t know, we’d all post pictures of ourselves when we were younger, the cringier the better. My school friends and I typically posted pictures from the seventies and eighties, and killed ourselves laughing at our terrible clothing and hair styles. I thought it would be fun today to explore some of the vintage styles we would have thought were wonderful – or terrible – back when they (and we) were new.
November 11, 2021 at 6:50 am
BWAHAHAHAHA! I so remember some of the hideous stylings and how cool we thought we were when my dad was the first one in the neighborhood to don a leisure suit!
November 11, 2021 at 7:35 am
I love that first silk dress. I like the fact that some styles cycle back but other styles and fabrics definitely need to be relegated to the rubbish bin of history.
November 11, 2021 at 8:01 am
Those outfits gave me a good laugh
November 11, 2021 at 8:40 am
I bet Jan would have loved a couple of them. Hal
November 11, 2021 at 8:52 am
I have come back to bibbed jumpers/overalls mostly because POCKETS, but I have to say while I would feel overly precious in it, that plaid with the heart shaped bib spoke to me. I was examining this from my vantage as an Etsy seller and yeah, I’ve sold some very similar things as the 80s has come back around 😉
November 11, 2021 at 9:56 am
In my pattern stash I see some of these.
November 11, 2021 at 11:33 am
Surprised we did not see the oversized neon T-shirt–updated with a more modern slogan, of course.
