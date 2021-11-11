Etsomnia™ 327: TBT

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Do you remember the early days of Facebook (when it was still fun)? Everyone used to do something called Throwback Thursday. For those of you who don’t know, we’d all post pictures of ourselves when we were younger, the cringier the better. My school friends and I typically posted pictures from the seventies and eighties, and killed ourselves laughing at our terrible clothing and hair styles. I thought it would be fun today to explore some of the vintage styles we would have thought were wonderful – or terrible – back when they (and we) were new.

This is utterly fantastic! By LostYearsVintage

Terrible sweaters were a huge thing in the eighties. Never understood why. By pinkmoonrevisited

If it wouldn’t make me look like a vintage sofa, I’d wear this in a heartbeat! By PsychedelicPinup

In the 1980s, we were so dumb, combining sailors & secretaries in one dress seemed perfectly reasonable. By LittleMissVintage3

I want to judge it – the gaudy print, the terrible colors, the inevitably-itchy fabric – but I kind of love it. By TSLVintageShop

You may think the wrinkles are because it’s 40 years old. Nope. Parachute material ALWAYS looked like that. By NeonGoofball

Why did we wear so many bib front things? By NevavintageBoutique

I love this quilted, cropped, print jacket! Wish I still had the figure to pull it off. By Retroandme

1970s prom dress. Sheesh. By Nightofjoyvintage

In the eighties, people dressed like clowns for NO REASON AT ALL. By PrizesforArla

The Softer Side of Sears. (Still not that soft.) By RumpusRetro

Because even Santa needs a secretary… By DedeCouture