My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 327: TBT

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Do you remember the early days of Facebook (when it was still fun)? Everyone used to do something called Throwback Thursday. For those of you who don’t know, we’d all post pictures of ourselves when we were younger, the cringier the better. My school friends and I typically posted pictures from the seventies and eighties, and killed ourselves laughing at our terrible clothing and hair styles. I thought it would be fun today to explore some of the vintage styles we would have thought were wonderful – or terrible – back when they (and we) were new.

This is utterly fantastic! By LostYearsVintage
Terrible sweaters were a huge thing in the eighties. Never understood why. By pinkmoonrevisited
If it wouldn’t make me look like a vintage sofa, I’d wear this in a heartbeat! By PsychedelicPinup
In the 1980s, we were so dumb, combining sailors & secretaries in one dress seemed perfectly reasonable. By LittleMissVintage3
I want to judge it – the gaudy print, the terrible colors, the inevitably-itchy fabric – but I kind of love it. By TSLVintageShop
You may think the wrinkles are because it’s 40 years old. Nope. Parachute material ALWAYS looked like that. By NeonGoofball
Why did we wear so many bib front things? By NevavintageBoutique
I love this quilted, cropped, print jacket! Wish I still had the figure to pull it off. By Retroandme
1970s prom dress. Sheesh. By Nightofjoyvintage
In the eighties, people dressed like clowns for NO REASON AT ALL. By PrizesforArla
The Softer Side of Sears. (Still not that soft.) By RumpusRetro
Because even Santa needs a secretary… By DedeCouture

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 327: TBT

Leave a comment

  1. swallowridge2
    November 11, 2021 at 6:50 am

    BWAHAHAHAHA! I so remember some of the hideous stylings and how cool we thought we were when my dad was the first one in the neighborhood to don a leisure suit!

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 11, 2021 at 7:35 am

    I love that first silk dress. I like the fact that some styles cycle back but other styles and fabrics definitely need to be relegated to the rubbish bin of history.

  3. Sheree
    November 11, 2021 at 8:01 am

    Those outfits gave me a good laugh

  4. janhaltn
    November 11, 2021 at 8:40 am

    I bet Jan would have loved a couple of them. Hal

  5. artfulblasphemer
    November 11, 2021 at 8:52 am

    I have come back to bibbed jumpers/overalls mostly because POCKETS, but I have to say while I would feel overly precious in it, that plaid with the heart shaped bib spoke to me. I was examining this from my vantage as an Etsy seller and yeah, I’ve sold some very similar things as the 80s has come back around 😉

  6. bcparkison
    November 11, 2021 at 9:56 am

    In my pattern stash I see some of these.

  7. Anthony
    November 11, 2021 at 11:33 am

    Surprised we did not see the oversized neon T-shirt–updated with a more modern slogan, of course.

