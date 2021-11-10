My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Incroyable

by 4 Comments

Photo: Florian Cleret, Styling: Marion Fortini

I’m sure I’ve mentioned before that I don’t usually love tap dancing, but today’s troupe of tappers is a big exception. This is the France-based RB Dance Company, and their style of performance is powerful and fascinating and just plain fun! The group is headed up by Alvin Ailey-trained Romain Rachline Borgeaud, who acts as producer, choreographer, and artistic director.

Mind you, it’s not all tap dance; the group explores modern lyrical and urban dance, too, but I am really enjoying it all. I love that they have (really hard-working) percussionists on stage with them, and I love even more the wonderful diversity among the performers.

In 2018, the RB Dance Company were finalists on the French TV dance competition show La France a un Incroyable Talent, which threw them into the spotlight. They have since appeared on Dancing with the Stars, La Bataille du Jury, and Das Supertalent (in Germany). The group also performs and competes internationally

You can see all of RB Dance Company’s fantastic videos on their website and on YouTube and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Incroyable

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 10, 2021 at 7:04 am

    I am not a fan of tap dancing either but I did enjoy watching these clips. I think it is the unified moves of an array of people that sucks me in, that same bit of my brain that loves Busby Berkeley routines. Also, I did laugh at “RB Dance Company and Coronavirus presents…”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    November 10, 2021 at 8:27 am

    They are good and good together….but this corona crap has got to go.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    November 10, 2021 at 8:57 am

    Another version of River Dance. Fun to watch all of them. River Dance with Flatley remains one of my all time favorite to watch. Hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. lois
    November 10, 2021 at 9:56 am

    I have always loved tap dancing, so this was heaven for me.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.