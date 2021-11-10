Photo: Florian Cleret, Styling: Marion Fortini

I’m sure I’ve mentioned before that I don’t usually love tap dancing, but today’s troupe of tappers is a big exception. This is the France-based RB Dance Company, and their style of performance is powerful and fascinating and just plain fun! The group is headed up by Alvin Ailey-trained Romain Rachline Borgeaud, who acts as producer, choreographer, and artistic director.

Mind you, it’s not all tap dance; the group explores modern lyrical and urban dance, too, but I am really enjoying it all. I love that they have (really hard-working) percussionists on stage with them, and I love even more the wonderful diversity among the performers.

In 2018, the RB Dance Company were finalists on the French TV dance competition show La France a un Incroyable Talent, which threw them into the spotlight. They have since appeared on Dancing with the Stars, La Bataille du Jury, and Das Supertalent (in Germany). The group also performs and competes internationally

You can see all of RB Dance Company’s fantastic videos on their website and on YouTube and Facebook.