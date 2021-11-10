I’m sure I’ve mentioned before that I don’t usually love tap dancing, but today’s troupe of tappers is a big exception. This is the France-based RB Dance Company, and their style of performance is powerful and fascinating and just plain fun! The group is headed up by Alvin Ailey-trained Romain Rachline Borgeaud, who acts as producer, choreographer, and artistic director.
Mind you, it’s not all tap dance; the group explores modern lyrical and urban dance, too, but I am really enjoying it all. I love that they have (really hard-working) percussionists on stage with them, and I love even more the wonderful diversity among the performers.
In 2018, the RB Dance Company were finalists on the French TV dance competition show La France a un Incroyable Talent, which threw them into the spotlight. They have since appeared on Dancing with the Stars, La Bataille du Jury, and Das Supertalent (in Germany). The group also performs and competes internationally
You can see all of RB Dance Company’s fantastic videos on their website and on YouTube and Facebook.
November 10, 2021 at 7:04 am
I am not a fan of tap dancing either but I did enjoy watching these clips. I think it is the unified moves of an array of people that sucks me in, that same bit of my brain that loves Busby Berkeley routines. Also, I did laugh at “RB Dance Company and Coronavirus presents…”
LikeLiked by 2 people
November 10, 2021 at 8:27 am
They are good and good together….but this corona crap has got to go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 10, 2021 at 8:57 am
Another version of River Dance. Fun to watch all of them. River Dance with Flatley remains one of my all time favorite to watch. Hal
LikeLiked by 2 people
November 10, 2021 at 9:56 am
I have always loved tap dancing, so this was heaven for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person