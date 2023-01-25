My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

French Vibes

Emma Scherer

The gorgeous, Fosse-like choreography by Emma Scherer popped up in my feed this week, and I’m absolutely delighted! Her sixties-styled jazz moves are beautifully executed by a talented team of dancers including Scherer herself. There isn’t much up on her YouTube channel, but what’s there is pure gold!

Formerly a dancer with the RB Dance Company about who I’ve written before, Scherer moved up through the ranks and is now branching out on her own. I’m glad. She’s fantastically talented and deserves a spotlight. She began her interest in dance and music in Spokane, WA. She moved to Brooklyn, and eventually ended up in Paris. She is now a French citizen (the lucky duck!).

You can watch for more content from the incredible Emma Scherer on her website and on YouTube and Instagram.

  1. bcparkison
    January 25, 2023 at 10:41 am

    Oh fun…I hear the first song all the time on Phil Godlewski’s DLive or Rumble. He likes to dance too.

