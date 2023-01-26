The Fancy Ceilings of Europe

Rome=based digital creator, photographer, and professional traveler, Stefania Bendato, has a thing for European ceilings. Her photos of painted church, museum, and mansion ceilings are making me yearn to travel again. Her photos are so detailed, I knew she had to be using a real camera, then I discovered she’s a Nikon ambassador. Amazing!
I was unfortunately unable to discover much more about today’s remarkable artist, so we’ll just have to be content taking in her amazing photos and videos!
You can follow Stefania Bendato’s incredible travels on Instagram, YouTube, Tumblr, and Facebook.
January 26, 2023 at 9:55 am
Aren’t they beautiful? I am always amazed at the artistry of old and how they did this.
January 26, 2023 at 10:49 am
I would love to have seen them working on the ceilings!
January 26, 2023 at 1:39 pm
What a great idea for a photo series. I have been known to lie down on my back in such spaces so I can see the details without cricking my neck, much to the embarrassment of my kids.
January 26, 2023 at 1:41 pm
I just can’t imagime laying on your back and painting any of them. The detail is amazing. Enjoyed all of them – Hal
