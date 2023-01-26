The Fancy Ceilings of Europe

Stefania Bendato

Rome=based digital creator, photographer, and professional traveler, Stefania Bendato, has a thing for European ceilings. Her photos of painted church, museum, and mansion ceilings are making me yearn to travel again. Her photos are so detailed, I knew she had to be using a real camera, then I discovered she’s a Nikon ambassador. Amazing!

I was unfortunately unable to discover much more about today’s remarkable artist, so we’ll just have to be content taking in her amazing photos and videos!

You can follow Stefania Bendato’s incredible travels on Instagram, YouTube, Tumblr, and Facebook.