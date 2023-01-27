Newfangled Four

Known as great showmen in addition to superior singers, the barbershop quartet known as the Newfangled Four are truly a marvel. Whether they’re singing parodies, contemporary music, or performing more traditional barbershop songs, their crisp harmonies and lovely balance of voices is truly refreshing. They’re considered one of the top barbershop quartets in the world, and that reputation is well deserved. Their performances are tuneful and fun and the lads are corny but thoroughly charming on stage.

You can follow the Newfangled Four on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

And if you’re really into them, here’s a recording of one of their shows in its entirety!