Wildlife Funnies

It’s that time again! The 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award winners have been announced, and this year’s entries included some fantastic photos! My new favorites are the derpy “smiling” animals, birds, and fish, but the action shots are wonderful, too. Which is your favorite?

You can see all of the entries and learn more about the competition on the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards website and on Instagram and Facebook.

  1. lois
    January 24, 2023 at 9:41 am

    These are WONDERFUL!! Every one of them is a winner as far as I am concerned. I’m still laughing at them!

  2. bcparkison
    January 24, 2023 at 10:36 am

    Always fun .Maybe I need a good camera.

  3. janhaltn
    January 24, 2023 at 11:54 am

    I also can’t pick just one favorite. They are ALL winners. Running late today but I could not rush with today’s post. Lots of fun. Hal

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 24, 2023 at 12:57 pm

    I follow on Instagram and they always brighten my day. In addition to being very amusing, each photo is also just a really strong image.

  5. Sheree
    January 24, 2023 at 1:40 pm

    These are all wonderful but I particularly like the ones with penguins

