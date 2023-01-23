My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Talented S.O.B.s

Nathaniel Rateliff

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats came to my attention when I was poking around YouTube recently, and I can’t seem to stop playing their song S.O.B.! Their sound is a combination of country, blues, funk, and R&B, and it’s incredibly satisfying. The Denver-based band has only been playing together for 10 years, but their deep affection for each other is very evident in their videos, like the one for A Little Honey. They seem like a wonderful bunch of guys!

You can follow Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and SoundCloud.

  1. lois
    January 23, 2023 at 9:28 am

    Another blogger introduced them to me last year and I loved their sound. So much energy in this band.

  3. janhaltn
    January 23, 2023 at 12:11 pm

    When Chopin and Mozart are on your favorite list and a lot more, you don’t do foot stomping and hand clapping. Hal

