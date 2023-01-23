Talented S.O.B.s

Nathaniel Rateliff

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats came to my attention when I was poking around YouTube recently, and I can’t seem to stop playing their song S.O.B.! Their sound is a combination of country, blues, funk, and R&B, and it’s incredibly satisfying. The Denver-based band has only been playing together for 10 years, but their deep affection for each other is very evident in their videos, like the one for A Little Honey. They seem like a wonderful bunch of guys!

