Louise Durham

English artist Louise Durham creates impressive, tall sculptures with driftwood and gorgeous bits of colored glass. The Shoreham-by-Sea artist erects her sculptures on the nearby beaches (and in private gardens and homes), and when the light hits them, they positively come to life. She’s as interested in the shadows and reflections they cast as in the constructions themselves.

“It is all about the light. That’s the magic of glass and the magic of all living things. Even having all the colors of glass laid out in front of me on my cutting table is enough to make me feel good, and I think that’s why the work is so popular. Color makes us feel good. I try not to interfere too much on an intellectual level. The work is definitely not from the head and totally and utterly from my heart.”

Working with mostly leaded glass, Durham uses hot glass techniques known as fusing, which joins pieces together, and slumping, which melts them into a mold to create a uniform shape.

