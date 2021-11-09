My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

About the Light

6 Comments

Louise Durham

English artist Louise Durham creates impressive, tall sculptures with driftwood and gorgeous bits of colored glass. The Shoreham-by-Sea artist erects her sculptures on the nearby beaches (and in private gardens and homes), and when the light hits them, they positively come to life. She’s as interested in the shadows and reflections they cast as in the constructions themselves.

“It is all about the light. That’s the magic of glass and the magic of all living things. Even having all the colors of glass laid out in front of me on my cutting table is enough to make me feel good, and I think that’s why the work is so popular. Color makes us feel good. I try not to interfere too much on an intellectual level. The work is definitely not from the head and totally and utterly from my heart.”

Working with mostly leaded glass, Durham uses hot glass techniques known as fusing, which joins pieces together, and slumping, which melts them into a mold to create a uniform shape.

You can see all of Louise Durham’s impressive sculptures on her website and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “About the Light

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 9, 2021 at 7:45 am

    I am in full Gollum mode right now. I absolutely love these pieces, every single one of them but especially the rainbow pieces, and covet them so much it feels like a need.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    November 9, 2021 at 8:57 am

    I would have never thought of doing it, but they are sure beautiful. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  4. bcparkison
    November 9, 2021 at 9:05 am

    I’m thinking about putting a blttle tree in my garden. Very much like these …only different. lol

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. janhaltn
    November 9, 2021 at 9:10 am

    If you do, I hope you will post a picture = =Hal

    Like

    Reply

