My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Tiniest Tribute

by 6 Comments

Naoki Onogawa

Tokyo-based artist Naoki Onogawa hand-folds thousands of origami cranes with wingspans smaller than half an inch. He then attaches them to little artificial Bonsais, giving the impression of magical bird-covered trees. Their inspiration, though, was anything but magical.

in 2011, Onogawa visited the sites of the Great East Japan Earthquake. While walking around the city of Rikuzen Takata, he came across thousands of tiny paper cranes left at the site of a school destroyed by the event. The paper cranes had been left by visitors as a kind of memorial, and the sight truly touched him.

“I found myself in terror of how powerless we humans are in the face of nature’s wonder; yet at the same time, I felt empowered by the power of life, vitality, that shined so brightly in the aftermath of its wrath. It was like witnessing the result of a desolate ritual where people channeled their unsettled feelings into these cranes. And here they exist, spirited with prayers that they would go back and forward to and from a world beyond here. I struggle to find the words to describe it, but I think that maybe the cranes that I fold now come from that place of solemn prayer.”

– Naoki Onogawa

You can see all of Naoki Onogawa’s beautiful work on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “The Tiniest Tribute

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    November 17, 2021 at 7:59 am

    I don’t care you will never find one in Walmart, I would love to have one in my house. Hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    November 17, 2021 at 9:15 am

    My fingers hurt thinking about all that tiny folding..Love them..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 17, 2021 at 3:06 pm

    Wowzer! The art crafted out of these tiny cranes is beautiful but mostly I find myself marveling at the ability to create micro-origami. My old lady eyes and sausage fingers cannot manage pleasing regular sized origami so I would need magic to be able to do this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. acflory
    November 17, 2021 at 4:30 pm

    Absolutely mind bogglingly beautiful but…how? The pic showing the cranes in his /hand/ brought home to me how tiny each one is. How does a hand that big fold something so very small???

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

