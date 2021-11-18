Etsomnia™ 328: Holiday Table

FindingHomeOnline.com

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

If time is passing in your world anywhere as oddly as it is in mine, then you, too are probably perplexed by how Thanksgiving could possibly be just ONE WEEK AWAY. Honesty, how did that happen? Anyway, it’s too late for me to make a pretty Thanksgiving table, but Christmas, I can manage! I love setting a pretty holiday table. I feel like it puts everyone – the cook included – in a festive mood. Hope you get some good ideas from this week’s lineup! It was mostly good again this week. I must be getting soft in my old age…

Pricey, but so worth it! By KaylaSyms

What a wonderful (and safe) way to display your favorite ornaments on your holiday table! By LeoCraftWood

When you let your goth daughter set the table…

I often decorate with mismatched glasses of the same color! By TheEclecticTabletop

Mismatched candlesticks also make me happy! By NazmeenVakil

Elves beware…

Completely adorable placecard holders! By RaindropsNRoses

And if you want something a bit more casual (that you don’t have to store the rest of the year), how about these cute, sparkly holiday tree place cards? By PrinsPapery

The seller calls this “Modern Farmhouse” decor. Now that I think of it, it is reminding me of manure…

Chocolate kiss tree? What? How did I not know this was a thing! By GlensWorkShopCrafts

I just love minimalist holiday decor! By NestaHome

There’s definitely a difference between minimalist and just plain grim.

So gorgeous, I may have to convert! By StarLightDecorbyLori

These collapsible napkin rings are so beautiful (and so affordable), they made me squeal and run for my wallet! By ArtLuch

From the upcoming holiday special, A Very Dahmer Christmas!

These mercury glass bottles would make such an interesting centerpiece! By WoodAndWatercolors

We don’t usually do a rustic table, but boy, if we did, I’d be all over this! By ToadstoolPond

Why not elevate your holiday table decor with an elf who’s happy to see EVERYONE ALL THE TIME?