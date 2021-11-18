My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 328: Holiday Table

by 7 Comments

FindingHomeOnline.com

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

If time is passing in your world anywhere as oddly as it is in mine, then you, too are probably perplexed by how Thanksgiving could possibly be just ONE WEEK AWAY. Honesty, how did that happen? Anyway, it’s too late for me to make a pretty Thanksgiving table, but Christmas, I can manage! I love setting a pretty holiday table. I feel like it puts everyone – the cook included – in a festive mood. Hope you get some good ideas from this week’s lineup! It was mostly good again this week. I must be getting soft in my old age…

Pricey, but so worth it! By KaylaSyms
What a wonderful (and safe) way to display your favorite ornaments on your holiday table! By LeoCraftWood
When you let your goth daughter set the table…
I often decorate with mismatched glasses of the same color! By TheEclecticTabletop
Mismatched candlesticks also make me happy! By NazmeenVakil
Elves beware…
Completely adorable placecard holders! By RaindropsNRoses
And if you want something a bit more casual (that you don’t have to store the rest of the year), how about these cute, sparkly holiday tree place cards? By PrinsPapery
The seller calls this “Modern Farmhouse” decor. Now that I think of it, it is reminding me of manure…
Chocolate kiss tree? What? How did I not know this was a thing! By GlensWorkShopCrafts
I just love minimalist holiday decor! By NestaHome
There’s definitely a difference between minimalist and just plain grim.
So gorgeous, I may have to convert! By StarLightDecorbyLori
These collapsible napkin rings are so beautiful (and so affordable), they made me squeal and run for my wallet! By ArtLuch
From the upcoming holiday special, A Very Dahmer Christmas!
These mercury glass bottles would make such an interesting centerpiece! By WoodAndWatercolors
We don’t usually do a rustic table, but boy, if we did, I’d be all over this! By ToadstoolPond
Why not elevate your holiday table decor with an elf who’s happy to see EVERYONE ALL THE TIME?

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 328: Holiday Table

  1. Sheree
    November 18, 2021 at 6:09 am

    Some of these are delightful but many are just plain weird!

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 18, 2021 at 7:18 am

    Collapsible napkin rings!!!! What a genius idea and why have I not known about this before? So clever.

    You’ve uncovered lots of lovely table setting ideas in this episode of Etsomnia and I am going to focus on the colour, sparkle, and magic of those rather than the horror of gross dolls and plastic elves.

  3. janhaltn
    November 18, 2021 at 8:28 am

    I really like some of them. I was surprised to see the Star of David,, but there is no reason for it not to be here. Living alone, my holidays table is the same that I use daily. I am leaving this Sunday and going to greater Memphis to be with family for Thanksgiving week. I hope to keep up daily but I might miss — Hal

  4. bcparkison
    November 18, 2021 at 9:06 am

    Could we all feel more festive this year? Hope so.

  5. lois
    November 18, 2021 at 9:21 am

    Elf on a Shelf….creepiest thing ever.

