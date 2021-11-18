Etsomnia™ 328: Holiday Table

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
If time is passing in your world anywhere as oddly as it is in mine, then you, too are probably perplexed by how Thanksgiving could possibly be just ONE WEEK AWAY. Honesty, how did that happen? Anyway, it’s too late for me to make a pretty Thanksgiving table, but Christmas, I can manage! I love setting a pretty holiday table. I feel like it puts everyone – the cook included – in a festive mood. Hope you get some good ideas from this week’s lineup! It was mostly good again this week. I must be getting soft in my old age…
November 18, 2021 at 6:09 am
Some of these are delightful but many are just plain weird!
November 18, 2021 at 7:18 am
Collapsible napkin rings!!!! What a genius idea and why have I not known about this before? So clever.
You’ve uncovered lots of lovely table setting ideas in this episode of Etsomnia and I am going to focus on the colour, sparkle, and magic of those rather than the horror of gross dolls and plastic elves.
November 18, 2021 at 8:28 am
I really like some of them. I was surprised to see the Star of David,, but there is no reason for it not to be here. Living alone, my holidays table is the same that I use daily. I am leaving this Sunday and going to greater Memphis to be with family for Thanksgiving week. I hope to keep up daily but I might miss — Hal
November 18, 2021 at 9:04 am
Good for you. A little south and you would be in my area. Enjoy your time.
November 18, 2021 at 9:20 am
Have a safe trip, Hal. Happy Thanksgiving to you!
November 18, 2021 at 9:06 am
Could we all feel more festive this year? Hope so.
November 18, 2021 at 9:21 am
Elf on a Shelf….creepiest thing ever.
