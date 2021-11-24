Steel Like Paper

As I was walking through midtown last week on my way to the office, I was surprised to come across a series of large-scale metal origami sculptures. I was running to an appointment, but vowed to look into them later. Then I forgot. So though I meant to write about them before they were gone, it turns out the exhibit was concluded a couple of days ago. Nuts.

I have since learned that they’re part of a sculpture project by American sculptor Hacer. The artist first became interested in origami when a volunteer at his foster home read the book Sadako And The Thousand Paper Cranes by Eleanor Coerr. In the novel, which is based upon a true story, a young woman is diagnosed with cancer. Her friend then tells her that if she can fold 1,000 origami cranes, she will be granted a wish. The concept captured Hacer’s imagination, and formed the basis of most of his large-scale art.

“Like the dynamic, formative process hidden by my seemingly simple designs, my work’s simple existence aims to elicit a dynamic response about the viewer’s relationship to their formative process: childhood.”

Hacer doesn’t seem to have social media, but you can learn more about his work on his website.