Steel Like Paper

by

As I was walking through midtown last week on my way to the office, I was surprised to come across a series of large-scale metal origami sculptures. I was running to an appointment, but vowed to look into them later. Then I forgot. So though I meant to write about them before they were gone, it turns out the exhibit was concluded a couple of days ago. Nuts.

I have since learned that they’re part of a sculpture project by American sculptor Hacer. The artist first became interested in origami when a volunteer at his foster home read the book Sadako And The Thousand Paper Cranes by Eleanor Coerr. In the novel, which is based upon a true story, a young woman is diagnosed with cancer. Her friend then tells her that if she can fold 1,000 origami cranes, she will be granted a wish. The concept captured Hacer’s imagination, and formed the basis of most of his large-scale art.

“Like the dynamic, formative process hidden by my seemingly simple designs, my work’s simple existence aims to elicit a dynamic response about the viewer’s relationship to their formative process: childhood.”

Hacer doesn’t seem to have social media, but you can learn more about his work on his website.

3 thoughts on “Steel Like Paper

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 24, 2021 at 8:55 am

    These are absolutely wonderful! I love when people play with scale. I think it would be fun to feel like a Lilliputian among these sculptures.

  2. bcparkison
    November 24, 2021 at 10:03 am

    I do like these….they must be heavy.

  3. janhaltn
    November 24, 2021 at 11:07 am

    I enjoyed looking at all of them. Hal

