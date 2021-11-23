“If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.”

After being constantly bombarded with all the heavy subjects on which our society is divided, it’s refreshing to find some lighter causes we can all get behind.

In October 2019, content creator Seth Phillips and colleague Elliot Tebele (of Fyre Fest infamy) decided to go to Soho to take a photo of Phillips holding a cardboard sign with a simple protest, “Stop replying-all to company-wide emails.” Though the picture was meant just for Tebele’s Instagram, it went viral, inspiring the duo to create the @dudwithsign Instagram account. The Insta has become one of the most popular accounts on the site, with 7.7 million followers. The sudden and accidental fame continues to surprise Phillips.

“The corner usually fills up with people within minutes, and everyone has their phones out. When I’m finished, a lot of people will ask to take pictures with me or videos, which is still something to get used to. It’s a very strange feeling, but it also kind of cracks me up that people are seeing me as a famous person for holding up cardboard signs.” – Seth Phillips interview with Forbes Magazine

As a content creator for the popular board game What Do You Meme, Phillips is no stranger to humor, and his signs are really spot-on. Last summer, fashion label Zara offered a variety of Dude With Sign t-shirts, and the influencer has been invited to work with tons of well-known figures from Snoop Dog to Ellen DeGeneres to POTUS.

You can follow the antics of Dude With Sign on Instagram and Twitter.