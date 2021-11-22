My OBT

The Photo Invader

Illustrator/photographer/filmmaker Lucas Levitan is an Instagram thief. He creeps around, looking for other people’s photos, then he steals them and enhances them with his particular brand of cartoony humor. The results are posted on his Instagram and seen by hundreds of thousands of fans. It started out as a prank.

“Photo Invasion is a one-frame story. I subvert other people’s photographs by adding my illustrative touch, changing the original narrative in an unexpected way. I am a photograph hunter who wants to see the world in a more playful way. My social media followers and friends are multiplying daily, which is what’s driving me to continue with the project which actually started in 2014 as a prank (and it’s still a prank really).”

– Lucas Levitan

Born and raised in Brazil, Levitan goes back and forth between London and Madrid, searching for “inspiration in every day life.” Basically, he’s just trying to have fun, and generously taking us along for the ride.

You can see more of the brilliant Lucas Levitan’s entertaining work on his website and on Instagram and Facebook. And if you post a photo you’d like Levitan to check out, use the hashtag #iwanttobeinvaded.

3 thoughts on “The Photo Invader

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 22, 2021 at 7:16 am

    These are cute and funny and very well done. I love that the creator sees the witty potential in random photos.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    November 22, 2021 at 8:33 am

    made the trip and doing good OH these are all fun and enjoyable to look at. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  3. lois
    November 22, 2021 at 9:41 am

    These are wonderful! Reminds me of the book by Rafael Mantesso: A Dog Named Jimmy. He poses his bull terrier and then adds artwork. A riot!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

