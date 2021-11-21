Repost: Not Just the Weepies



8/29/14: For as long as I can remember, I have been the self-appointed DJ for every one of our parties and for most of the parties of our closest friends and relatives. Mind you, I wait to be asked, but I’m nearly always asked. And if I’m not asked, I’ll come secretly prepared just in case I am needed.

However, my most successful playlist ever was definitely not for any party. It was short, just 10 songs, and it was so popular, I actually burned it on CDs and gave them to people. I called it Not Just the Weepies and was comprised of my favorite then-contemporary mellow folk/indie songs. I don’t know what it was about this playlist, but it made everything better. It had this wonderful, relaxed Sunday morning feel to it that just drained my stress away. It played on repeat in our car for years, and we never got sick of it. I think it had the same effect on my friends, too. That was many computers and many devices ago, and the discs are long gone, but I’ve decided to try and replicate the playlist for a friend who could use it, for you lovelies, and, frankly, for me.

The World Spins Madly On (The Weepies) Brighter Than Sunshine (Aqualung) I Am Aglow (Sarah Harmer) Room with a View (Tina Dico) Rain (Patty Griffin) Only You (Joshua Radin) Alibi (David Gray) Keep It There (The Weepies) Breathe Me (Sia) (This was the song playing under the final montage in the final episode of Six Feet Under and I still tear up when I hear it) Wrong Turn (Jack Johnson) In My Time of Dying (Frazey Ford) Whether You Fall (Tracy Bonham) Gotta Have You (The Weepies) Pretty Dress (Rosie Thomas All That I Want (The Weepies) Nowhere Warm (Kate Havenik) And the saddest song ever written, Long Ride Home (Patty Griffin)

Here they all are (in no particular order) in a YouTube playlist. Hope it brings you as much peace as it does me.