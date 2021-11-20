Repost: Duckface

12/12/14: Okay, I’m coming very late to this particular table, but in my wanderings today, I came across the annual Pied Piper Duck Fashion Show in Sydney, Australia, that’s apparently been going on for 30 years. How did I miss it all this time? It’s part of the week-long Sydney Royal Easter Show which is attended by more than 900,000 people annually.

While I haven’t been able to find a link to the show itself, I was unable to avoid links everywhere to Brian Harrington’s website. His ducks are regular participants in the show, and he is responsible for much of the fashion featured. You can even hire him (and his ducks) (oh, and there are “famous” trained pigs, too) for your event.

Anyway, the duck fashions are hilarious and adorable and today’s beautiful thing. Ducks!