Repost: Duckface

Pied Piper Duck Fashion Show Sydney Australia Brian Harrington

Pied Piper Duck Fashion Show

12/12/14: Okay, I’m coming very late to this particular table, but in my wanderings today, I came across the annual Pied Piper Duck Fashion Show in Sydney, Australia, that’s apparently been going on for 30 years. How did I miss it all this time? It’s part of the week-long Sydney Royal Easter Show which is attended by more than 900,000 people annually.

While I haven’t been able to find a link to the show itself, I was unable to avoid links everywhere to Brian Harrington’s website. His ducks are regular participants in the show, and he is responsible for much of the fashion featured. You can even hire him (and his ducks) (oh, and there are “famous” trained pigs, too) for your event.

Anyway, the duck fashions are hilarious and adorable and today’s beautiful thing. Ducks!

Pied Piper Duck Fashion Show

Pied Piper Duck Fashion Show

Pied Piper Duck Fashion Show

Pied Piper Duck Fashion Show

Pied Piper Duck Fashion Show

Photobomb level: dog. Pied Piper Duck Fashion Show

Pied Piper Duck Fashion Show

Pied Piper Duck Fashion Show

Pied Piper Duck Fashion Show

The dog is back. Pied Piper Duck Fashion Show

Pied Piper Duck Fashion Show

Pied Piper Duck Fashion Show

3 thoughts on “Repost: Duckface

  1. janhaltn
    November 20, 2021 at 7:52 am

    Yes – give me more!! Love them. Super cute. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    November 20, 2021 at 7:55 am

    Cute?…sure but I feel sorry for the ducks. Good grief.

    • janhaltn
      November 20, 2021 at 8:01 am

      Being around a couple of ducks, if they are unhappy they have no problem using their bills to inflict damage and the ones in today’s pictures seem happy. Guess if you have the skill and time you can train just about any animal, except humans. Hal

