Trolling the Trolls

This is my first new post in my favorite month of all the months, June, AKA Pride month. That’s right, we’re back from vacation and raring to go!

Let me start by saying I don’t generally endorse particular brands, and I’m not being compensated by this post (though if someone wanted to buy me a drink, I’d be down for that). That said, I couldn’t resist sharing this loveliness. I first learned about this campaign sponsored by the vodka brand Smirnoff when I was working on my post about the wonderful work of Lucas Levitan. He participated in a social media art challenge by Smirnoff, the vodka brand, last year during pride month, but I learned of it too late to post about it.

Research by the UK-based LGBTQ anti-violence charity Galop reported that that 1 in 3 members of the LGBTQ community have experienced online abuse targeting their sexual orientation or gender identity. In response, Smirnoff partnered up with Pride in London to commission digital artists to repurpose the homophobic trolls of Twitter’s hate speech into defiant works of art.

In some cases, the artist responded to a specific awful comment, and in others, the artists’ response was more general. In every instance, though, the idea was love triumphs over hate. More of that, please!