Embroidered Menagerie

Laura McGarrity

A while back, I wrote about an artist whose possesses impressive skill with French knot embroidery. Today, we’re lookin at an artist who mixes her techniques and stitches to form beautiful, life-like animal portraits. Embroidery artis Laura McGarrity is self taught, which positively blows my mind. The Washington State native tried various types of fiber-based arts before settling on embroidery, but her beautiful animal portraits feel like she was always destined to make art using hoops and colorful thread. McGarrity’s work is surprisingly painterly, and she’s an absolute master at creating believable textures using just stitches and knots.

“Animals are a very traditional subject, so I like adding my own ‘flavor’ to a piece by reinterpreting them with different palettes. I still feel like I’m learning the craft, so I like creating things using a variety of stitches and techniques. I think there’s a very natural connection between embroidering and painting. Just as you create an image with paint—stroke by stroke, with one color at a time—you embroider the same way, slowly building up an image stitch by stitch with one color of thread at a time.” – Laura McGarrity

As with painting, McGarrity reports she starts her work with the lowlights, then builds her colors on top, giving her work remarkable depth.

You can see all of Laura McGarrity’s amazing embroidery art on Instagram.