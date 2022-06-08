The Art of Self-Deprecation

Australian comedian Celeste Barber uses her social media to illustrate the ridiculousness of the unattainable and over-the-top social media posts by celebrities and models. Her satire has so resonated with people that her followers now number more than 12 million. I think her spoofs are as successful as they are because she’s not afraid to make herself ridiculous to entertain people, and it works!
Barber also has a very entertaining video series under the hashtag #celestechallengeaccepted. Her self-deprecating humor make her very relatable. She’s an attractive woman, but in the interest of comedy, she mugs and slouches for the camera and makes herself as average-looking as possible. I have great respect for her willingness to be seen in her worst possible light. I certainly don’t have her courage.
You can follow the very funny Celeste Barber on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
June 8, 2022 at 7:34 am
She is hilarious!
June 8, 2022 at 11:06 am
I just love her. Listening to her audio book right now. She’s very funny!
June 8, 2022 at 7:57 am
She sure has a great sense of humor. I will be laughing off and on all day after watching all of the posts. Hal
June 8, 2022 at 11:09 am
She’s so willing to be silly. I just love that about her!
June 8, 2022 at 8:43 am
I have been following her for *years* and she often serves to remind me that normal bodies are actually preferable 😉
June 8, 2022 at 11:10 am
Yes, indeed!!! You’ve perfectly summed up what her humor has done for me.
June 8, 2022 at 8:46 am
I follow her on Instagram and her posts always make me smile. Obviously there is a lot of wit and snark in her videos but I think she is also a pretty skilled Vaudevillian with the way she uses her face and body. I also just loves the way she undercuts beauty standards by exposing their ridiculousness through exaggeration.
June 8, 2022 at 11:11 am
Agreed. She’s a spectacular physical comedian.
June 8, 2022 at 8:47 am
She is so funny! Thanks for the laugh!
June 8, 2022 at 11:11 am
Very glad you liked her!
June 8, 2022 at 10:15 am
She is a brave soul.
June 8, 2022 at 11:12 am
That she is!
