My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Art of Self-Deprecation

Australian comedian Celeste Barber uses her social media to illustrate the ridiculousness of the unattainable and over-the-top social media posts by celebrities and models. Her satire has so resonated with people that her followers now number more than 12 million. I think her spoofs are as successful as they are because she’s not afraid to make herself ridiculous to entertain people, and it works!

Barber also has a very entertaining video series under the hashtag #celestechallengeaccepted. Her self-deprecating humor make her very relatable. She’s an attractive woman, but in the interest of comedy, she mugs and slouches for the camera and makes herself as average-looking as possible. I have great respect for her willingness to be seen in her worst possible light. I certainly don’t have her courage.

You can follow the very funny Celeste Barber on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

12 thoughts on “The Art of Self-Deprecation

Leave a comment

  1. lois
    June 8, 2022 at 7:34 am

    She is hilarious!

  2. janhaltn
    June 8, 2022 at 7:57 am

    She sure has a great sense of humor. I will be laughing off and on all day after watching all of the posts. Hal

  3. artfulblasphemer
    June 8, 2022 at 8:43 am

    I have been following her for *years* and she often serves to remind me that normal bodies are actually preferable 😉

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 8, 2022 at 8:46 am

    I follow her on Instagram and her posts always make me smile. Obviously there is a lot of wit and snark in her videos but I think she is also a pretty skilled Vaudevillian with the way she uses her face and body. I also just loves the way she undercuts beauty standards by exposing their ridiculousness through exaggeration.

  5. BACK ROADS AND OTHER STORIES
    June 8, 2022 at 8:47 am

    She is so funny! Thanks for the laugh!

