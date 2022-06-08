The Art of Self-Deprecation

Australian comedian Celeste Barber uses her social media to illustrate the ridiculousness of the unattainable and over-the-top social media posts by celebrities and models. Her satire has so resonated with people that her followers now number more than 12 million. I think her spoofs are as successful as they are because she’s not afraid to make herself ridiculous to entertain people, and it works!

Barber also has a very entertaining video series under the hashtag #celestechallengeaccepted. Her self-deprecating humor make her very relatable. She’s an attractive woman, but in the interest of comedy, she mugs and slouches for the camera and makes herself as average-looking as possible. I have great respect for her willingness to be seen in her worst possible light. I certainly don’t have her courage.

You can follow the very funny Celeste Barber on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.