Repost: Etsomnia™ 188: Pride (In the Name of Love)

“Splash of color,” looks more like a splash of vomit. If this is too bold for you, there’s also a
. brooch version
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
2022 excuses: My dears, I tried to write a new Etsomnia. Really I did. But it’s almost 2 AM, and I just finished working, and I just can not. I’m sorry. I swear next week’s will be hella fun…
6/21/18: It’s that time again! I’m once again hunting for good (why do I never think to do my shopping until June is upon us?), and I’ve come across some gay pride stuff (and, of course, true winners ). As expected, there are losers galore, clever tshirts for rainbow jewelry , every price range , home decor , art , parade wear , makeup , fashion , and even party supplies . But I also found some pet stuff along the way, both surprises and, well, good . definitely not for me
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly
Etsomnia™ posts!
Not really the kind of fruit I had in mind…
Do you think this hairclip is meant to look like a sperm, or is that just a coincidence?
I know there are a lot of letters to keep track of (LGBTQ etc, etc), but I’m pretty sure the G doesn’t stand for giraffe.
Ladies, gents, and others, I give you the Rainbow Merkin.
DAMNIT, WHERE IS THE UNSEE BUTTON???
Is this really the best you could do?
While not technically a gay pride item, I couldn’t resist including this wonderful rainbow felted pebble bath mat by
flussdesign
Poor dear. I get where she was going with this pride/peace brooch, but she missed it by a mile. On the other hand, it could have been
… worse
I love how serious he looks, like he’s about to take a deposition. By
PreciousPawPrints
Great fabric, but does anyone else see
? this
A gay best friend could have prevented this tragedy.
Here’s something on which we can all agree: Donuts! By
JessPaulArt
Rainbow horns? Check. Rainbow cake? Check. Disembodied tongue? Um…
Darlings, I know you mean well, but just because it’s sparkly and rainbow colored, doesn’t mean it’s fabulous.
Nobody is proud of this.
Wilford Brimley looks like hell. Must be the
. diabeetus
I know a LOT of households who would love these placemats! By P
lasticpamDesign
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
June 9, 2022 at 8:37 am
I fail to see what a ‘pet rock’ has to do with Gay pride except for the box. I had a pet rock for a number of years. She got lost during one of our many moves. You move a lot when you are in the military for 23 years, you move a lot. I like every one of them today. I bet you could find one or more of these in Walmart. The jacket lost me. Hal
