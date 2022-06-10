Feeling Good

Christin Olesen

YouTube recently suggested the first video below on a day when I didn’t have much time. I did what I always do. I bookmarked it and promptly forgot about it. Then it popped up again. And again. I finally caved in and watched it, just so it would stop appearing. Wow, am I glad I did!

Thanks to YouTube’s persistence, today we’re celebrating the sexy, classic, fantastic choreography by Christin Olesen, a London-based, Stockholm-born choreographer, teacher, and dancer. Her choreography feels like updated Fosse, if that’s even possible.

Olesen started dancing at the age of 10. She says she always knew that’s what she was meant to do. She has done choreography for well-known artists including Kylie Minogue and Years & Years and has worked as a dancer with artists such as Camilla Cabello, Dua Lipa and Pink.

You can see all the sexy, remarkable work by Christin Olesen on Instagram and YouTube.