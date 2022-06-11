Repost: 30-Day Song Challenge

8/21/19: For the last few weeks, a friend has been posting the 30-Day Song Challenge every day. I have really started to look forward to it, and I’ve begun looking for her daily post if it doesn’t appear fairly high in my feed. Since I’m having so much fun with it, I thought I’d share it with you. But rather than spreading it out over 30 days, I’m going to give you the list (and my responses) all at once. Then you’re free to do it for yourself, either all at once like me, or over the next 30 days on your social media. I will tell you that my friend has been getting dozens and dozens of replies every day, so if you want some internet love, it seems to be a great way to get people to engage.

Here’s the way it works: Every day, you post the challenge for that day. The first comment is your response, then you give others the chance to chime in with their responses. Scrolling down the responses on my friend’s daily challenges, I’ve discovered some wonderful music I’d never heard before. People’s responses have been surprising and interesting, and I’ve loved seeing how they interpret each challenge.

Let’s have some fun! (I did my best to ignore the dangling participles and other grammatical flaws…)

Day 1: A song you like with a color in the title

Day 2: A song you like with a number in the title

Day 3: A song that reminds you of summertime

Day 4: A song that reminds you of someone you’d rather forget

Day 5: A song that needs to be played loudly

Day 6: A song that makes you want to dance

Day 7: A song to drive to

Day 8: A song about drugs or alcohol

Day 9: A song that makes you happy

Day 10: A song that makes you sad

Day 11: A song you never get tired of

Day 12: A song from your pre-teen years

Day 13: A song you like from the 70s

Day 14: A song you’d love to be played at your wedding

Day 15: A song you like that’s a cover by another artist

Day 16: A song that’s a classic favorite

Day 17: A song you’d sing as a duet in karaoke

Day 18: A song from the year you were born

Day 19: A song that makes you think about life

Day 20: A song that has many meanings to you

Day 21: A song you like with a person’s name in the title

Day 22: A song that moves you forward

Day 23: A song you think everyone should listen to

Day 24: A song by a band you wish was still together

Day 25: A song you like by a dead artist

Day 26: A song that makes you want to fall in love

Day 27: A song that breaks your heart

Day 28: A song by an artist whose voice you love

Day 29: A song you remember from your childhood

Day 30: A song that reminds you of yourself.

My responses are here. (Note: I excluded classical music from my responses, but I feel like I could make a whole new list just from that genre. Maybe for another day.) By the way, you can see other people’s responses on Instagram.