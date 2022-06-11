Repost: 30-Day Song Challenge

8/21/19: For the last few weeks, a friend has been posting the 30-Day Song Challenge every day. I have really started to look forward to it, and I’ve begun looking for her daily post if it doesn’t appear fairly high in my feed. Since I’m having so much fun with it, I thought I’d share it with you. But rather than spreading it out over 30 days, I’m going to give you the list (and my responses) all at once. Then you’re free to do it for yourself, either all at once like me, or over the next 30 days on your social media. I will tell you that my friend has been getting dozens and dozens of replies every day, so if you want some internet love, it seems to be a great way to get people to engage.
Here’s the way it works: Every day, you post the challenge for that day. The first comment is your response, then you give others the chance to chime in with their responses. Scrolling down the responses on my friend’s daily challenges, I’ve discovered some wonderful music I’d never heard before. People’s responses have been surprising and interesting, and I’ve loved seeing how they interpret each challenge.
Let’s have some fun! (I did my best to ignore the dangling participles and other grammatical flaws…)
- Day 1: A song you like with a color in the title
- Day 2: A song you like with a number in the title
- Day 3: A song that reminds you of summertime
- Day 4: A song that reminds you of someone you’d rather forget
- Day 5: A song that needs to be played loudly
- Day 6: A song that makes you want to dance
- Day 7: A song to drive to
- Day 8: A song about drugs or alcohol
- Day 9: A song that makes you happy
- Day 10: A song that makes you sad
- Day 11: A song you never get tired of
- Day 12: A song from your pre-teen years
- Day 13: A song you like from the 70s
- Day 14: A song you’d love to be played at your wedding
- Day 15: A song you like that’s a cover by another artist
- Day 16: A song that’s a classic favorite
- Day 17: A song you’d sing as a duet in karaoke
- Day 18: A song from the year you were born
- Day 19: A song that makes you think about life
- Day 20: A song that has many meanings to you
- Day 21: A song you like with a person’s name in the title
- Day 22: A song that moves you forward
- Day 23: A song you think everyone should listen to
- Day 24: A song by a band you wish was still together
- Day 25: A song you like by a dead artist
- Day 26: A song that makes you want to fall in love
- Day 27: A song that breaks your heart
- Day 28: A song by an artist whose voice you love
- Day 29: A song you remember from your childhood
- Day 30: A song that reminds you of yourself.
My responses are here. (Note: I excluded classical music from my responses, but I feel like I could make a whole new list just from that genre. Maybe for another day.) By the way, you can see other people’s responses on Instagram.
June 11, 2022 at 6:24 am
I remember playing this game, thanks for the reminder! When my life gets less crazy I’ll play again and compare my answers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
June 11, 2022 at 8:51 am
Oh Donna….my brain just doesn’t work like this. I just enjoy yours.
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 11, 2022 at 12:21 pm
I remember this one! Depending on my mood and how I am feeling is the music I like that day or time of day. I like Classical to New Age. I especially like “Hearts of Space” music because I use it as a timer. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person