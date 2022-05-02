Sew Beautiful

Today’s gorgeous embroidered art is by Etsy seller Sew Beautiful. The artist uses beautifully-colored embroidery floss and loads of French Knots to create gorgeous, natural-looking scenes, many from the perspective of looking upward from a forest floor. I find them exceptionally lovely!

The artist embroiders her colorful scenes on transparent organza, which helps create the illusion of distant sky and open space.

“I love to embroider nature, trees, flowers, and animals, especially capturing breathtaking scenery. Living in the English countryside, I am surrounded by nature. During one of my nature walks, I found myself looking up at the trees and how the sun shone through. I knew I needed to capture this on an organza hoop to mirror my vision.” – Sew Beautiful

You can follow Sew Beautiful on Instagram and on Etsy.