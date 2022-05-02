Today’s gorgeous embroidered art is by Etsy seller Sew Beautiful. The artist uses beautifully-colored embroidery floss and loads of French Knots to create gorgeous, natural-looking scenes, many from the perspective of looking upward from a forest floor. I find them exceptionally lovely!
The artist embroiders her colorful scenes on transparent organza, which helps create the illusion of distant sky and open space.
“I love to embroider nature, trees, flowers, and animals, especially capturing breathtaking scenery. Living in the English countryside, I am surrounded by nature. During one of my nature walks, I found myself looking up at the trees and how the sun shone through. I knew I needed to capture this on an organza hoop to mirror my vision.”– Sew Beautiful
You can follow Sew Beautiful on Instagram and on Etsy.
May 2, 2022 at 6:12 am
These are beautiful. I especially like the ones that echo that feeling of lying down and looking up at the tree canopy.
May 2, 2022 at 7:14 am
I seriously cannot sew to save my life, but I can certainly recognize pure talent when I see it. These are amazingly beautiful. I wish I could look at something (a blank canvas, piece of fabric, piece of wood….) and see it’s potential. I love these! Thanks for making my Monday brighter. ❤️
May 2, 2022 at 7:24 am
Neat…
May 2, 2022 at 7:40 am
Having done crewel embroidery when I was younger, those French knots are a lot of work! She has not only talent, but patience. These are all so pretty.
