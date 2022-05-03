My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Shaggy Dog

by 7 Comments

Barbara Franc

Mixed media sculptor Barbara Franc works with recycled and discarded materials to create incredibly lifelike birds and animals, and I’m in love with them all. Though many of her sculptures employ found metal objects, It’s her recycled fabric creatures I’d like to explore today. There’s something so soulful and genuine and lovable about these guys, I just can’t resist them!

Assembled using a wildly-creative combination of buttons, windshield wiper blades, frayed edges, embroidered scenes, and other soft materials, Franc’s recycled sculptures have an incredibly appealing look and volume to them. They seem like they could truly come to life.

The artist gathers her materials from innocuous sources like yard sales, thrift shops, industrial dumpsters, and, well, garbage cans. It’s amazing to think that from such humble beginnings come amazing animals worthy of a museum or gallery.

You can see all of Barbara Franc’s inspired work on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “Shaggy Dog

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 3, 2022 at 6:12 am

    While these are too “scruffy” to be my personal aesthetic but I very much appreciate the skill of constructing critters with such personality and sense of movement in them. I also really like that the artist uses found fabrics.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. dawnkinster
    May 3, 2022 at 7:45 am

    These are very cute! You had me at ‘dog.’

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    May 3, 2022 at 8:11 am

    Another… you never know where talent will take you. These are delightful.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. lois
    May 3, 2022 at 8:25 am

    So cute! Taking ‘renew, reuse, recycle’ to a whole new wonderful level.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. swallowridge2
    May 3, 2022 at 9:18 am

    She is wonderfully creative. I want to hug all of her critters!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. janhaltn
    May 3, 2022 at 10:19 am

    Maybe I am way too much of an animal person but being honest, they are cute but I don’t like any of them. I am home – Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. acflory
    May 3, 2022 at 5:22 pm

    Love, love, LOVE! Especially the cat. 😀

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.