Shaggy Dog

Barbara Franc

Mixed media sculptor Barbara Franc works with recycled and discarded materials to create incredibly lifelike birds and animals, and I’m in love with them all. Though many of her sculptures employ found metal objects, It’s her recycled fabric creatures I’d like to explore today. There’s something so soulful and genuine and lovable about these guys, I just can’t resist them!

Assembled using a wildly-creative combination of buttons, windshield wiper blades, frayed edges, embroidered scenes, and other soft materials, Franc’s recycled sculptures have an incredibly appealing look and volume to them. They seem like they could truly come to life.

The artist gathers her materials from innocuous sources like yard sales, thrift shops, industrial dumpsters, and, well, garbage cans. It’s amazing to think that from such humble beginnings come amazing animals worthy of a museum or gallery.

You can see all of Barbara Franc’s inspired work on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.