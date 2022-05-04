On the Lam

Mindy Lam is a visionary. There’s no other way to express it. She creates these magnificent, dramatic costume jewelry pieces that look like they would be equally at home worn by Billy Porter or one of the Romanoffs. Each of her extravagant pieces begins with a wire frame onto which is added gems, crystals, and fantastic vintage elements. She markets her wild brooches to both women and men, and I think they would look fantastic on either.

Yes, I know Hal wouldn’t wear them to Walmart (I see you, Hal), but I still thoroughly approve of Lam’s vision of men wearing her one-of-a-kind pieces as part of their formal attire. I truly hope this trend catches on, even if it’s just on the red carpet!

You can see all of Mindy Lam’s over-the-top jewelry on her website and on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.