Etsomnia™ 344: Prom Por Homme

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I have done plenty of prom posts about bad dresses, but this year, I thought we’d explore the gents’ side of prom merchandise. I was not disappointed. In fact, it was way more exciting than I was expecting!

Worried you’re not going to be crowned prom king? Why not bring your own crown just in case?

Oh, my, I just love this! By FlipFlow

Shabby? Yes. Chic? Decidedly not.

It’s not his fault, really. When he was younger, his mother dressed him like this…

Yes, yes, a thousand times yes! By ManomaShop

Don’t get me wrong. I love cows. But I think even they would this this was too far.

How cool is this? Gold-plated metal bow tie by PapinoTies

A little something from the Nana’s Sofa Collection.

That’s one way to keep people from stepping on your feet on the dance floor… By Ferucci

It’s just not prom unless at least one bozo shows up in one of these things.

Mixed metaphors, 2022 edition.

Oh, my gosh, yes! Completely untraditional, but in a good way. Another total winner by FlipFlow

Well, he’d certainly be easy to spot in the crowd…

According to this seller, a Mad Hatter-style top hat is just the prom accessory to drive your date wild!

If your date shows up looking like a crime scene, I’d advise you develop a migraine and beg off.

This is kind of delish! By StyleStudioCrafts

I don’t know. If it doesn’t have a flask in it, what’s the point?

The planets and lions aren’t confusing me nearly as much as that color.

I’m not mad at the suit, but what is up with that fit? Somebody get that boy some Spanx and a good bra!