Etsomnia™ 344: Prom Por Homme

I have done plenty of prom posts about bad dresses, but this year, I thought we’d explore the gents’ side of prom merchandise. I was not disappointed. In fact, it was way
than I was expecting! more exciting
Worried you’re not going to be crowned prom king? Why not bring your own crown just in case?
Oh, my, I just love this! By FlipFlow
Shabby? Yes. Chic? Decidedly not.
It’s not his fault, really. When he was younger, his mother dressed him like this…
Yes, yes, a thousand times yes! By ManomaShop
Don’t get me wrong. I love cows. But I think even they would this this was too far.
How cool is this? Gold-plated metal bow tie by PapinoTies
A little something from the Nana’s Sofa Collection.
That’s one way to keep people from stepping on your feet on the dance floor… By Ferucci
It’s just not prom unless at least one bozo shows up in one of these things.
Mixed metaphors, 2022 edition.
Oh, my gosh, yes! Completely untraditional, but in a good way. Another total winner by FlipFlow
Well, he’d certainly be easy to spot in the crowd…
According to this seller, a Mad Hatter-style top hat is just the prom accessory to drive your date wild!
If your date shows up looking like a crime scene, I’d advise you develop a migraine and beg off.
This is kind of delish! By StyleStudioCrafts
I don’t know. If it doesn’t have a flask in it, what’s the point?
The planets and lions aren’t confusing me nearly as much as that color.
I’m not mad at the suit, but what is up with that fit? Somebody get that boy some Spanx and a good bra!
May 5, 2022 at 6:23 am
I will be 82 in June. Can you see me wearing any of these while shopping at Walmart? I did like the T-shirt one. Most of them are beautiful. Wonder what message the pink one is attempting to send? Humm, do any of them wear pants? I must admit that I am smiling big time this morning thanks to Donna and this post. Hal
May 5, 2022 at 7:11 am
I’m glad you enjoyed it! I am a big believer in people wearing whatever suits them. I’m also glad that the days when people are forced to follow gender rules and stereotypes are winding down. And anyway, though it’s not my favorite color, pink pretty much looks good on everyone.
May 5, 2022 at 7:45 am
Yes, I can imagine you wearing these while shopping at Walmart. But that might be because I like imagining ridiculous things.
May 5, 2022 at 8:13 am
Hal–you would razzle-dazzle the check-out person in any of these! Free groceries just for you!
May 5, 2022 at 7:50 am
once again I thought nearly the exact same things as you mere seconds before scrolling down dar enough to see you say it first. I’d only disagree with royal red one at the top – without the lacey imitation chest hair ruff, and a little less shiny, and maybe in a color I’d like more, I can see that not being too bad. Extravagant, but not the too-much-of-a-bad-thing that some of those others are.
May 5, 2022 at 7:54 am
and yes, feel free to refer to ‘jabots’ as ‘lacey imitation chest hair’ from now on 🙂
May 5, 2022 at 8:14 am
haha! Oh, that last outfit–alterations, please! I’m picturing Tim Gunn having a fit over this one. No pun intended.
May 5, 2022 at 9:34 am
I’m sure it’s just me but this whole Prom thing has gotten completely out of hand.
May 5, 2022 at 9:38 am
I’m with you on the ‘out of hand’ thing.
May 5, 2022 at 12:03 pm
There are some very snappy suits in this edition of Etsomnia. I very much like the trend of patterned fabrics being used in formal suits. My oldest son missed out on prom because of the Covid (something that made him so glad it made me suspect he had engineered the whole pandemic) but my 16 year old is my social butterfly so I can see him being enthused by prom and I can definitely envisage him in several of these suits.
