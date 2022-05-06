Repost: Tiny House Swoon

“There’s beauty in less.” -Tiny House Swoon motto

8/29/16: Tiny House Swoon is a blog that showcases adorable, creative, innovative tiny houses from around the world. People can submit their own houses to be featured, and many of the listings are for sale or rent. The blog belongs to the company Tiny House Listings, on whose website you can buy, sell, or rent North American tiny houses.

As in love with all things tiny as I am, Beloved is fond of reminding me that I could never downsize enough to live in one. That doesn’t mean we couldn’t manage a vacation rental in one, though!

