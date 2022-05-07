Repost: A Room Divided

9/13/15: While doing research for last month’s post, “Feeling Decorous,” I was reminded how much I love room dividers and screens. The Victorian, Edwardian, and Art Deco era screens are especially tempting to me, though I was surprised by how much I was drawn to the mid-century modern, Asian, and rustic movements as well.

The fact that I’ve never had a room big enough to require (read: justify) one has been a constant source of disappointment. But that doesn’t stop me from dreaming . . .