Repost: A Room Divided

9/13/15: While doing research for last month’s post, “Feeling Decorous,” I was reminded how much I love room dividers and screens. The Victorian, Edwardian, and Art Deco era screens are especially tempting to me, though I was surprised by how much I was drawn to the mid-century modern, Asian, and rustic movements as well.
The fact that I’ve never had a room big enough to require (read: justify) one has been a constant source of disappointment. But that doesn’t stop me from dreaming . . .
May 7, 2022 at 7:29 am
The very first one–Chuck Franklin–oh, my!
May 7, 2022 at 7:46 am
Love them. I do have a couple…one used as a book case and one on stand by when a stray cat gets in the house and I need to section off to get it back out. I love the idea of a “dressing screen” but I’m not prissy enough for one. LOL
May 7, 2022 at 12:20 pm
Again, I like some of them and not some of them. But they are creative. Hal
