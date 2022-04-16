My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Hymn of the Cherubim

Broad Channel Sunset by Me!

7/31/18: This is Tchaikovsky’s Hymn of the Cherubim as performed by the USSR Ministry Of Culture Chamber Choir. Though I have spent a LOT of time listening to Tchaikovsky, this is the first time I’ve come across this particular piece. It’s pretty atypical for Tchaikovsky, and it is inspiring me to take up meditation. I’m going to play it tonight to see if it helps to quiet the parade of to dos marching through my brain that’s been keeping me from falling asleep.

I hope you find the Hymn as soothing as I do. Happy listening!

  1. swallowridge2
    April 16, 2022 at 6:53 am

    This piece is lovely and soothing. Perfect for meditation!

  2. janhaltn
    April 16, 2022 at 7:21 am

    Yes, I have enjoyed this for a while. A slightly different version. Happy to add this one to my music collection. Over the years, I have found most of his music. He is my all-time favorite composer. If you like meditation music, you might want to check out some of Dan Gibson’s new-age nature music. Hal

