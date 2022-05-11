Texts From Your Mom May 11, 2022 by Donna from MyOBT 3 Comments This is 4 days late, but I nonetheless wanted to share with you these adorable videos from Jimmy Kimmel Live. Hope you enjoy them as much as I did! You can follow Jimmy Kimmel Live on their website and on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Rate this:Share:Share on TumblrTweetPrintEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related Author: Donna from MyOBT I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
May 11, 2022 at 7:09 am
Great texts. They made me miss my Mom. We used to call each other just to make the other person laugh. I’m sure my Mom would have created the BEST texts.
May 11, 2022 at 8:20 am
I had exactly the same thought! My mom used to leave me long, embarrassing voicemails, spilling all the family tea, then sign off each one with “It’s mom.” Like I didn’t know. Cracked me up every time.
May 11, 2022 at 1:01 pm
Is this a universal mother behaviour? Am I destined to become this? I don’t text with my mum since we live on different continents but we have a family group chat in Messenger that is always either a source of drama or comedy. The last direct message I had from my mother was yesterday’s warning not to let the boys go into the sea because there are so many sharks. We live in landlocked Pennsylvania.
