Felipe Pantone

In London’s Greenwich Peninsula is a glorious public art project by Argentinian/Spanish artist Felipe Pantone. First, let me explain what the space is about. It’s a new community that will feature 17,000 new homes (including nearly 4,000 affordable units), 12,000 new jobs, and 48 acres of open public space. The community is a modern design work in progress, and much of that work is just beautiful.

Now, to talk about the artist. His large-scale project at Greenwich Peninsula, known as Quick Tide, is just the latest in this creative soul’s body of work. Starting as a graffiti artist at the age of 12, Pantone graduated with a degree in fine art. He seeks to work with themes that tie the past to the present and the future. A child of the technological age, the artist’s work appears digital, though that effect is created using his mastery of how light impacts color IRL.

“Color only happens because of light, and light is the only reason why life happens. Light and color are the very essence of visual art. Thanks to television, computers, and modern lighting, our perception of light and color has changed completely.”

You can enjoy all of Felipe Pantone’s colorful work on his website and on Instagram. And you can learn more about Greenwich Peninsula on the project’s website.