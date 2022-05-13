The Saturday Evening Wit

While Norman Rockwell was certainly The Saturday Evening Post‘s most well-known artist, the magazine in fact has employed many iconic illustrators. I’m especially fond of the vintage illustrations by artists whose names and works are known to this day. Today, we’re looking at the witty, wonderful work by Richard “Dick” Sargent. A wizard at visual storytelling, Sargent’s characters could communicate paragraphs with just a glance.
Though The Post is now published only six times per year, between 1897 and 1963, it was a weekly publication, so you can imagine how prolific their artists had to be!
You can learn more about artist Dick Sargent on his artist page on the The Saturday Evening Post website.
May 13, 2022 at 6:23 am
I love Dick Sargent’s work for the way it always seems to capture a snap moment, a pivotal point in time in some kind of narrative, and for how expressive he makes the faces. My Father-in-Law has a massive coffee table book of illustrations from the Saturday Evening Post and I have definitely looked through that book more than any other they have in their home.
May 13, 2022 at 7:13 am
Another one that should get more than five stars. Ten at least. Loved every one of them. I don’t see great work like this today—too many Photoshop this and that. I watch TV shows and I don’t really know what is true or artificial art. I will be happy the rest of the day thanks to Donna. Hal
May 13, 2022 at 7:45 am
Ugh. Photoshopped to death. These definitely deserve ten stars. Happy weekend, Hal.
May 13, 2022 at 7:44 am
These are so funny! Norman Rockwell was fabulous but, for me, Dick Sargent is truly real life. What a riot! It’s all in the eyes…
May 13, 2022 at 7:58 am
It’s the detail. Into every corner. Love them.
