The Saturday Evening Wit

While Norman Rockwell was certainly The Saturday Evening Post‘s most well-known artist, the magazine in fact has employed many iconic illustrators. I’m especially fond of the vintage illustrations by artists whose names and works are known to this day. Today, we’re looking at the witty, wonderful work by Richard “Dick” Sargent. A wizard at visual storytelling, Sargent’s characters could communicate paragraphs with just a glance.

Though The Post is now published only six times per year, between 1897 and 1963, it was a weekly publication, so you can imagine how prolific their artists had to be!

