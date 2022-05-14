Repost: Getting Juicy!

4/22/15: It’s music Wednesday, and tomorrow morning, I head out to Vegas (baby!) for a couple of days with some friends from high school. I am so excited, I feel like I’m 17 years old! So today’s musical offering is drastically less reflective and significantly less melodic than my usual choices. Nope, today is all about the fun!

It’s Redfoo’s “Juicy Wiggle,” and the video is very stylish and bouncy and energetic. It’s also probably the most entertaining use of black & white houndstooth prints ever! Also, you (and I) will probably forget it exists by tomorrow, so give it a few minutes of your time, then go listen to some real music.