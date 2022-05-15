My OBT

Repost: Adorable Face-Eating Monsters

Polar bear mother and cub in enclosure by Anton Belovodchenko

Image credit: Anton Belovodchenko

9/5/14: I have a friend who vehemently despises bears. Let’s call her Monday. No matter what anyone posts about bears, she (who is an otherwise lovely, hilarious, animal-friendly, and thoroughly sane person) jumps in with her bear-hating claws out. It’s become something of a sport for us to periodically post something bear-related and wait for her inevitable reaction. So I post this with my dear Monday in mind, knowing full well it’s likely to get her going again.

Bear cubs are seriously cute. I’m sorry, Monday, but they are. I know you think of them as face-eating monsters (that’s a quote, by the way), but they are nonetheless heart-breakingly adorable when they’re little. Also, we’ve all heard stories of how fearsome mamma bears can be when they think their cubs are being threatened, and that’s kind of bad ass (unless mamma thinks you’re up to no good, then it’s goodbye face). Well, BoredPanda.com decided to celebrate their ursine loveliness with a photo montage of mammas teaching their cubs how to bear. Brace yourself for the squee.

http://www.boredpanda.com/bear-cubs-photography-parenting/

Brown bear mother and cubs by Trolljenta

Image credit: trolljenta

Brown bear cubs by Danilo Ernesto Melzi

Image credit: Danilo Ernesto Melzi

Polar bear mother and cub by Sergei Gladyshev

Image credit: Sergei Gladyshev

Brown bear mother and cubs by Peter Stahl

Image credit: Peter Stahl

  1. janhaltn
    May 15, 2022 at 7:38 am

    Adorable. I can always look at and enjoy all animals. Great way to start the day. Hall

  2. lois
    May 15, 2022 at 7:46 am

    Those two little brown bears on the tree look like stuffed animals! So cute.

  3. bcparkison
    May 15, 2022 at 8:08 am

    Actually we humans can learn a lot from Natures mothers.

